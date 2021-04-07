Perfecting self-driving cars – can it be done?
By Ekaterina Komendantskaya, Professor, School of Mathematical and Computer Sciences, Heriot-Watt University
Luca Arnaboldi, Research Associate, School of Informatics, University of Edinburgh
Matthew Daggitt, Research Associate, School of Mathematical and Computer Sciences, Heriot-Watt University
Robotic vehicles have been used in dangerous environments for decades, from decommissioning the Fukushima nuclear power plant or inspecting underwater energy infrastructure in the North Sea. More recently, autonomous vehicles from boats…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 6, 2021