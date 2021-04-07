Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tenderness, desire and politics: William Yang's work is a portrait of a life well lived

By Chari Larsson, Lecturer of art history, Griffith University
Share this article
Born in 1943, photographer William Yang has spoken of having to 'come out' twice: first as a gay man and secondly in search of his Chinese identity. A new exhibition marks his career.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ JobKeeper and JobMaker have left too many young people on the dole queue
~ Sub-Saharan Africa: The devastating impact of conflicts compounded by COVID-19
~ Perfecting self-driving cars – can it be done?
~ Is Malcolm Turnbull the only Liberal who understands economics and climate science – or the only one who'll talk about it?
~ 'Potential for harm': Microsoft to make US$22 billion worth of augmented reality headsets for US Army
~ The successor to JobKeeper can't do its job. There's an urgent need for JobMaker II
~ Drug checking and an early warning network in Victoria could save lives: new coroner's report
~ Defund the police? Instead, end toxic masculinity and ‘warrior cops’
~ On the road again: here's how the states can accelerate Australia's sputtering electric vehicle transition
~ New research documents the severity of LGBTQA+ conversion practices — and why faith matters in recovery
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter