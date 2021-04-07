Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The successor to JobKeeper can't do its job. There's an urgent need for JobMaker II

By Renee Fry-McKibbin, Professor of Economics, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Peter M. Downes, Research Associate, Centre for Climate and Energy Policy, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Warwick J. McKibbin, Chair in Public Policy, ANU Centre for Applied Macroeconomic Analysis (CAMA), Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Share this article
Until the end of last month one million workers were paid by JobKeeper.

This month there are none. Treasury thinks up to 150,000 will lose their jobs.

Credible estimates put the number higher, at as much as one quarter of a million.

In its place, the government introduced a A$4 billion JobMaker…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ JobKeeper and JobMaker have left too many young people on the dole queue
~ Sub-Saharan Africa: The devastating impact of conflicts compounded by COVID-19
~ Perfecting self-driving cars – can it be done?
~ Is Malcolm Turnbull the only Liberal who understands economics and climate science – or the only one who'll talk about it?
~ Tenderness, desire and politics: William Yang's work is a portrait of a life well lived
~ 'Potential for harm': Microsoft to make US$22 billion worth of augmented reality headsets for US Army
~ Drug checking and an early warning network in Victoria could save lives: new coroner's report
~ Defund the police? Instead, end toxic masculinity and ‘warrior cops’
~ On the road again: here's how the states can accelerate Australia's sputtering electric vehicle transition
~ New research documents the severity of LGBTQA+ conversion practices — and why faith matters in recovery
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter