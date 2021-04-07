Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

JobKeeper and JobMaker have left too many young people on the dole queue

By Kathryn Daley, Senior Lecturer & Program Manager - Youth Work and Youth Studies. School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University, RMIT University
Belinda Johnson, Lecturer and Program Manager, Social Science (Psychology), School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University, RMIT University
Patrick O'Keeffe, Lecturer, Bachelor of Youth Work and Youth Studies, RMIT University
Share this article
With younger people hit hardest by the pandemic's economic impacts, it's imperative to ensure an entire generation is not permanently disadvantaged.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sub-Saharan Africa: The devastating impact of conflicts compounded by COVID-19
~ Perfecting self-driving cars – can it be done?
~ Is Malcolm Turnbull the only Liberal who understands economics and climate science – or the only one who'll talk about it?
~ Tenderness, desire and politics: William Yang's work is a portrait of a life well lived
~ 'Potential for harm': Microsoft to make US$22 billion worth of augmented reality headsets for US Army
~ The successor to JobKeeper can't do its job. There's an urgent need for JobMaker II
~ Drug checking and an early warning network in Victoria could save lives: new coroner's report
~ Defund the police? Instead, end toxic masculinity and ‘warrior cops’
~ On the road again: here's how the states can accelerate Australia's sputtering electric vehicle transition
~ New research documents the severity of LGBTQA+ conversion practices — and why faith matters in recovery
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter