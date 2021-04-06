Tolerance.ca
New research documents the severity of LGBTQA+ conversion practices — and why faith matters in recovery

By Timothy W. Jones, Senior Lecturer in History, La Trobe University
Jennifer Power, Associate Professor and Principal Research Fellow at the Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society, La Trobe University
Tiffany Jones, Sociology of Education and Education Policy, Macquarie University
At least one in 10 LGBTQA+ Australians are still vulnerable to religion-based practices to change or suppress their sexuality or gender identity.


