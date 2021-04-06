Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vape sellers are using popular music videos to promote e-cigarettes to young people – and it's working

By Jon-Patrick Allem, Assistant Professor of Research, University of Southern California
Share this article
Product placement in music videos totals $15 million to $20 million a year and is rising. E-cigarette makers are discovering it's a great way to lure young adults into vaping.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Women empowerment and peer support in the wine industry: community and resilience
~ Yes, there is structural racism in the UK – COVID-19 outcomes prove it
~ Managing retreat: why New Zealand is drafting a new law to enable communities to move away from climate risks
~ China’s support for Xinjiang-made cotton unleashes fierce patriotism and questions the moral position of Western brands
~ Former opposition leader Tony Leon pushes South Africa's hot buttons in new book
~ Horses can recognise themselves in a mirror -- new study
~ How the gig economy finally went into retreat
~ South Africa's higher education funding system can be more realistic without betraying ideals
~ Social media users in Kenya and South Africa trust science, but still share COVID-19 hoaxes
~ Cuts to UK research funding threaten critical human rights projects across the world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter