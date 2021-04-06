Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China’s support for Xinjiang-made cotton unleashes fierce patriotism and questions the moral position of Western brands

By Guest Contributor
China has mobilized online patriots to support the use of Xinjiang cotto, arguing that allegations of forced labour along with other human rights violations are false information


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


