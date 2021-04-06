Tolerance.ca
South Africa's higher education funding system can be more realistic without betraying ideals

By Gerald Wangenge-Ouma, Director of Institutional Planning, University of Pretoria
South Africa's economic challenges and the high number of students from poor and working class families call for a funding model that doesn't create an affordability crisis for students and the state.


