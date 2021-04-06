Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Perfecting self-driving cars - can it be done?

By Ekaterina Komendantskaya, Professor, School of Mathematical and Computer Sciences, Heriot-Watt University
Luca Arnaboldi, Research Associate, School of Informatics, University of Edinburgh
Matthew Daggitt, Research Associate, School of Mathematical and Computer Sciences, Heriot-Watt University
Robotic vehicles have been used in dangerous environments for decades, from decommissioning the Fukushima nuclear power plant or inspecting underwater energy infrastructure in the North Sea. More recently, autonomous vehicles from boats


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


