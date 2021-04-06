Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A year into the pandemic, COVID-19 exercise slump has hit women harder

By Chloe Sher, PhD student, Kinesiology and Physical Education, University of Toronto
Caroline Fusco, Associate Professor, Social Justice & Equity in Sport, University of Toronto
Research shows that the gaps in physical exercise have widened substantially between men and women, whites and non-whites, rich and poor and educated and less educated: especially during the pandemic.


