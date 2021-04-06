Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How the COVID-19 pandemic may have changed university teaching and testing for good

By Eric Champagne, Professeur agrégé, École d'études politique, Directeur, Centre d'études en gouvernance / Associate professor, School of Political Studies, Director, Centre on Governance, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Aracelly Denise Granja, Research Assistant, Centre of Governance, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
As of mid-March last year, governments worldwide imposed quarantines and social distancing practices as health measures in response to the spread of COVID-19. These restrictions disrupted millions of university students’ education worldwide and significantly altered university operations.

Universities changed their teaching, including a rapid switch to online learning. But what will the long-term effects be of universities’ new approaches?

Our analysis is a preliminary scan of various sources, including articles, academic papers, reviews, blogs, seminars, surveys and online…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


