Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jamaicans agonise, politicians seek solutions after another young woman is killed

By Emma Lewis
Share this article
News of a young woman's murder comes against the backdrop of record murder rates in Jamaica which, according to one 2020 survey, is the highest in the region.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Former opposition leader Tony Leon pushes South Africa's hot buttons in new book
~ Horses can recognise themselves in a mirror -- new study
~ How the gig economy finally went into retreat
~ South Africa's higher education funding system can be more realistic without betraying ideals
~ Social media users in Kenya and South Africa trust science, but still share COVID-19 hoaxes
~ Cuts to UK research funding threaten critical human rights projects across the world
~ Why domestic abuse is such a difficult subject for churches
~ Cognitive behavioural therapy: we discovered a data gap on its effectiveness for different ethnic groups
~ Perfecting self-driving cars - can it be done?
~ A year into the pandemic, COVID-19 exercise slump has hit women harder
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter