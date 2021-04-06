Tolerance.ca
View from The Hill: Morrison to ministers: don't stir the states

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
When your back's against the wall, attack is not necessarily the best means of defence. With this in mind, the word from Scott Morrison to his ministers is, lay off the states.


