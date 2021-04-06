Tolerance.ca
An interactive visual database for American Sign Language reveals how signs are organized in the mind

By Zed Sevcikova Sehyr, Language and Cognitive Neuroscience Research Scientist, San Diego State University
Ariel Golderg, Associate Professor of Psychology, Tufts University
Karen Emmorey, Distinguished Professor of Speech, Language, & Hearing Sciences, San Diego State University
Naomi Caselli, Assistant Professor of Deaf Studies, Boston University
In American Sign Language, some words rhyme, some look like what they mean and some are used more often than others. A new database of these features paves a pathway for ASL research.


© The Conversation -


