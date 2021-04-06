The US is worried about its critical minerals supply chains – essential for electric vehicles, wind power and the nation's defense
By Jordy Lee, Payne Institute Program Manager, Colorado School of Mines
Morgan Bazilian, Professor of Public Policy and Director, Payne Institute, Colorado School of Mines
Right now, the nation is almost entirely dependent on other countries for minerals that are used in everything from wind turbines to strike fighters and satellites.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 6, 2021