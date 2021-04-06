Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thierry Henry quits social media and calls for platforms to act against racist online attacks

By Richard Wanjohi
Share this article
Popular public figures are quitting social media as an increase in virtual racial attacks against football players prompts fresh calls for social media platforms to do more.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ What a possible new breakthrough at Cern could reveal about the structure of the universe
~ View from The Hill: Morrison to ministers: don't stir the states
~ An interactive visual database for American Sign Language reveals how signs are organized in the mind
~ The 17th-century cloth merchant who discovered the vast realm of tiny microbes – an appreciation of Antonie van Leeuwenhoek
~ Sports remain hostile territory for LGBTQ Americans
~ The US is worried about its critical minerals supply chains – essential for electric vehicles, wind power and the nation's defense
~ Sea level rise is killing trees along the Atlantic coast, creating 'ghost forests' that are visible from space
~ Caste in India: 'blind recruitment' for the civil service won't fix the system
~ RSF decries arbitrary blocking of two CAR news websites
~ A quarantine-free trans-Tasman bubble opens on April 19, but 'flyer beware' remains the reality of pandemic travel
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter