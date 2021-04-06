Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF decries arbitrary blocking of two CAR news websites

By assistante Afrique
NewsAs the Central African Republic continues to grapple with a surge in violence that began last December, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the authorities to restore access to two news websites that they have been blocking since mid-February, a few weeks after President Faustin-Archange Touadéra’s disputed reelection.The Corbeau News and Le Tsunami were given no warning when the ministry of posts and telecommunications instructed Internet operators on 16 February to cut ac


