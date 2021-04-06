Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A quarantine-free trans-Tasman bubble opens on April 19, but 'flyer beware' remains the reality of pandemic travel

By Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury
Shaun Hendy, Professor of Physics, University of Auckland
Share this article
New Zealand and Australia both had COVID-19 outbreaks originating from border facilities, but as frontline border workers are prioritised for vaccination, the risk of this happening again is lower.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF decries arbitrary blocking of two CAR news websites
~ What's the new coronavirus variant in India and how should it change their COVID response?
~ Lockdown mental fatigue rapidly reversed by social contact, study finds
~ Climate explained: rising carbon emissions (probably) won't make the Earth uninhabitable
~ Scientists invent home COVID-19 test using coffee machine capsules
~ Wakefield — new ABC series looks at mental health and treatment from the inside out
~ Facebook data breach: what happened and why it's hard to know if your data was leaked
~ Drugs could soon be decriminalised in the ACT. Here's why that would be a positive step
~ Lebanon: Refugees, Migrants Left Behind in Vaccine Rollout
~ Cambodia: ‘Stop Covid-19’ System Raises Privacy Concerns
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter