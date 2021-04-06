Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Facebook data breach: what happened and why it's hard to know if your data was leaked

By Paul Haskell-Dowland, Associate Dean (Computing and Security), Edith Cowan University
More than 500 million people's details were compromised. The records include various combinations of name, email, gender, date of birth, location, relationship status and employer.


