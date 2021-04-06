Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Refugees, Migrants Left Behind in Vaccine Rollout

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A nurse prepares a Covid-19 vaccine syringe at the Saint George Hospital in Beirut, Lebanon on February 16, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Hussein Malla (Beirut) – The Lebanese government’s Covid-19 vaccination program risks leaving behind marginalized communities, including refugees and migrant workers, Human Rights Watch said today. Despite the government’s promises of an equitable program, the effort has been tainted by political interference and a lack of information. United Nations data shows that Syrian and Palestinian refugees have died from Covid-19 at a rate more…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


