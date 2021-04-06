Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: ‘Stop Covid-19’ System Raises Privacy Concerns

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Cambodian school girls walk home at the end of their school day outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia. © 2021 AP Photo/Heng Sinith (Bangkok) – The Cambodian government’s “Stop Covid-19” QR Code system raises serious privacy and other human rights concerns, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should use less-rights-intrusive measures to contain and prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus. On February 20, 2021, Cambodia’s Ministry of Post and Telecommunications and Ministry of Health initiated a QR Code system that aims to assist with contact tracing of new Covid-19…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ RSF decries arbitrary blocking of two CAR news websites
~ A quarantine-free trans-Tasman bubble opens on April 19, but 'flyer beware' remains the reality of pandemic travel
~ What's the new coronavirus variant in India and how should it change their COVID response?
~ Lockdown mental fatigue rapidly reversed by social contact, study finds
~ Climate explained: rising carbon emissions (probably) won't make the Earth uninhabitable
~ Scientists invent home COVID-19 test using coffee machine capsules
~ Wakefield — new ABC series looks at mental health and treatment from the inside out
~ Facebook data breach: what happened and why it's hard to know if your data was leaked
~ Drugs could soon be decriminalised in the ACT. Here's why that would be a positive step
~ Lebanon: Refugees, Migrants Left Behind in Vaccine Rollout
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter