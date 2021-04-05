Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A batshit experiment: bones cooked in bat poo lift the lid on how archaeological sites are formed

By Conor McAdams, Ph.D. candidate, University of Wollongong
Mike W Morley, Associate professor, Flinders University
Richard 'Bert' Roberts, Director, ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage (CABAH), University of Wollongong
Share this article
Many caves are filled with sediments containing the excrement of birds and bats. This forms phosphate-enriched deposits known as guano — essentially, piles of ancient poo.

At Con Moong Cave in northern Vietnam, we wanted to discover more about the first modern humans (Homo sapiens) to arrive in Southeast Asia. The cave was full of surprises, including a thick layer of soaking wet guano.

We designed a laboratory experiment to…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Hostage to fortune: why Westpac could struggle to find the right buyer for its NZ subsidiary
~ How did humans evolve, and will we evolve more?
~ Myanmar's brutal military was once a force for freedom – but it's been waging civil war for decades
~ New COVID variants have changed the game, and vaccines will not be enough. We need global 'maximum suppression'
~ Half of global methane emissions come from aquatic ecosystems – much of this is human-made
~ Please, no more questions about how we are going to pay off the COVID debt
~ Doritos, duckies and disembodied feet: how tragedy and luck reveals the ocean's hidden highways
~ The media is overhyping early detection tests, and this may be harming the healthy
~ We asked two experts to watch The Father and Supernova. These new films show the fear and loss that come with dementia
~ 'It's not about you': how to be a male ally
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter