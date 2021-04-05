Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New COVID variants have changed the game, and vaccines will not be enough. We need global 'maximum suppression'

By Susan Michie, Professor of Health Psychology and Director of the UCL Centre for Behaviour Change, UCL
Chris Bullen, Professor of Public Health, University of Auckland
Jeffrey V Lazarus, Associate Research Professor, Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal)
John N. Lavis, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Evidence-Informed Health Systems, McMaster University
John Thwaites, Chair, Monash Sustainable Development Institute & ClimateWorks Australia, Monash University
Liam Smith, Director, BehaviourWorks, Monash Sustainable Development Institute, Monash University
Salim Abdool Karim, Director, Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA)
Yanis Ben Amor, Assistant Professor of Global Health and Microbiological Sciences, Executive Director - Center for Sustainable Development (Earth Institute), Columbia University
Share this article
COVID-19 variants of concern have changed the game. We need to recognise and act on this to avoid future waves of infections, yet more lockdowns and restrictions, and avoidable illness and death.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How did humans evolve, and will we evolve more?
~ Myanmar's brutal military was once a force for freedom – but it's been waging civil war for decades
~ Half of global methane emissions come from aquatic ecosystems – much of this is human-made
~ Please, no more questions about how we are going to pay off the COVID debt
~ Doritos, duckies and disembodied feet: how tragedy and luck reveals the ocean's hidden highways
~ The media is overhyping early detection tests, and this may be harming the healthy
~ We asked two experts to watch The Father and Supernova. These new films show the fear and loss that come with dementia
~ 'It's not about you': how to be a male ally
~ Why cities planning to spend billions on light rail should look again at what buses can do
~ Snooze blues? How using your favourite song as an alarm can help you wake up more alert
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter