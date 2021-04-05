New COVID variants have changed the game, and vaccines will not be enough. We need global 'maximum suppression'
By Susan Michie, Professor of Health Psychology and Director of the UCL Centre for Behaviour Change, UCL
Chris Bullen, Professor of Public Health, University of Auckland
Jeffrey V Lazarus, Associate Research Professor, Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal)
John N. Lavis, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Evidence-Informed Health Systems, McMaster University
John Thwaites, Chair, Monash Sustainable Development Institute & ClimateWorks Australia, Monash University
Liam Smith, Director, BehaviourWorks, Monash Sustainable Development Institute, Monash University
Salim Abdool Karim, Director, Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA)
Yanis Ben Amor, Assistant Professor of Global Health and Microbiological Sciences, Executive Director - Center for Sustainable Development (Earth Institute), Columbia University
COVID-19 variants of concern have changed the game. We need to recognise and act on this to avoid future waves of infections, yet more lockdowns and restrictions, and avoidable illness and death.
