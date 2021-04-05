Half of global methane emissions come from aquatic ecosystems – much of this is human-made
By Judith Rosentreter, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Yale University
Alberto Borges, Research Director FRS-FNRS, Associate Professor at ULiège, Université de Liège
Ben Poulter, Research scientist, NASA
Bradley Eyre, Professor of Biogeochemistry, Director of the Centre for Coastal Biogeochemistry, Southern Cross University
Scientists previously underestimated aquatic methane emissions. We must use this new information to stop methane derailing our attempts to stabilise the Earth’s temperature.
- Monday, April 5, 2021