Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Please, no more questions about how we are going to pay off the COVID debt

By Steven Hail, Lecturer in Economics, University of Adelaide
Share this article
There are many uncertainties about the next federal election, but there is one thing about which you can be almost completely certain. It is the response that both the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition will give when asked this question:

How are we going to pay off our COVID-19 debt?

Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese disagree on a great many things, but in their answer they will be in perfect harmony.

It will be: “we will need to pay it back in the future by spending less or taxing more — otherwise, we might lack the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How did humans evolve, and will we evolve more?
~ Myanmar's brutal military was once a force for freedom – but it's been waging civil war for decades
~ New COVID variants have changed the game, and vaccines will not be enough. We need global 'maximum suppression'
~ Half of global methane emissions come from aquatic ecosystems – much of this is human-made
~ Doritos, duckies and disembodied feet: how tragedy and luck reveals the ocean's hidden highways
~ The media is overhyping early detection tests, and this may be harming the healthy
~ We asked two experts to watch The Father and Supernova. These new films show the fear and loss that come with dementia
~ 'It's not about you': how to be a male ally
~ Why cities planning to spend billions on light rail should look again at what buses can do
~ Snooze blues? How using your favourite song as an alarm can help you wake up more alert
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter