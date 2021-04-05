Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

1 in 3 college students face food insecurity – expanding SNAP benefits on campus will help stave off hunger

By Anastasia Snelling, Department Chair, Health Studies, American University
Rebecca Hagedorn, Assistant Professor of Food and Nutrition, Meredith College
Share this article
The federal government has temporarily widened eligibility for food assistance to more students. Two scholars argue this needs to be made permanent and be accompanied with an awareness campaign.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Open judicial season on Moroccan journalists
~ How did humans evolve, and will they evolve more?
~ A pandemic lesson: Older adults need to go back to their doctor and make preventive care a top priority
~ Free college programs can enable more students to go to college, but it all depends on how the program is designed
~ Today's global economy runs on standardized shipping containers, as the Ever Given fiasco illustrates
~ The US needs a macrogrid to move electricity from areas that make it to areas that need it
~ How social media turns online arguments between teens into real-world violence
~ Curious Kids: How are languages formed?
~ Cameroon: Boko Haram Attacks Escalate in Far North
~ Israeli phone hacking firm stops sales to Belarus and Russia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter