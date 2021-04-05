1 in 3 college students face food insecurity – expanding SNAP benefits on campus will help stave off hunger
By Anastasia Snelling, Department Chair, Health Studies, American University
Rebecca Hagedorn, Assistant Professor of Food and Nutrition, Meredith College
The federal government has temporarily widened eligibility for food assistance to more students. Two scholars argue this needs to be made permanent and be accompanied with an awareness campaign.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 5, 2021