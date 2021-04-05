Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Human Rights Observatory

The US needs a macrogrid to move electricity from areas that make it to areas that need it

By James D. McCalley, Professor of Electrical Engineering, Iowa State University
The US electricity grid is actually five regional grids, and it's hard to share power between them. A macrogrid could bridge the gaps, making electricity cheaper and more reliable.


© The Conversation


