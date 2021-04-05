Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Long-term care for the aged in Ghana is on the back burner. Here is how to change it

By Cati Coe, Professor of Anthropology, Rutgers University
Providing long-term care is a challenge to states around the world. In rich countries, supporting frail and disabled adults is a major budget item, and even then, the care provided can be inadequate.

The population profiles of poorer countries are beginning to change, with the number of old people increasing. But the response of many African governments has been to bury their heads in the sand.


