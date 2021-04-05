Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lessons from the past: protecting women and girls from violence during COVID-19

By Lindsay Stark, Associate Professor of Social Work and Public Health, Washington University in St Louis
Luissa Vahedi, PhD candidate, Washington University in St Louis
Share this article
COVID-19 has impacted women and girls around the globe in adverse ways. However, little attention has been paid to women and girls in humanitarian settings, those whose safety has already been reduced due to conflict, natural disaster or displacement. For these women and girls, COVID-19 has made them particularly vulnerable to increases in gender-based…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Open judicial season on Moroccan journalists
~ How did humans evolve, and will they evolve more?
~ A pandemic lesson: Older adults need to go back to their doctor and make preventive care a top priority
~ Free college programs can enable more students to go to college, but it all depends on how the program is designed
~ 1 in 3 college students face food insecurity – expanding SNAP benefits on campus will help stave off hunger
~ Today's global economy runs on standardized shipping containers, as the Ever Given fiasco illustrates
~ The US needs a macrogrid to move electricity from areas that make it to areas that need it
~ How social media turns online arguments between teens into real-world violence
~ Curious Kids: How are languages formed?
~ Cameroon: Boko Haram Attacks Escalate in Far North
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter