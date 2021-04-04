Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: why do people like to kiss? Do other animals kiss?

By Rob Brooks, Scientia Professor of Evolutionary Ecology; Academic Lead of UNSW's Grand Challenges Program, UNSW
Share this article
If both people like and trust each other enough to kiss, the good shared feelings they get makes them more likely to stay together.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The great movie scenes: Bernardo Bertolucci broke the rules to skewer fascism in The Conformist
~ As unis eye more ‘Instagram-worthy’ campus experiences, they shouldn't treat online teaching as a cheap and easy option
~ Why are Australians so accepting of hotel quarantine? A long history of confining threats to the state
~ Curbs on press freedom come with a cost, new research reveals
~ How your doctor describes your medical condition can encourage you to say 'yes' to surgery when there are other options
~ Floodplains aren't separate to a river — they're an extension of it. It's time to change how we connect with them
~ Afua Cooper: My 30-year effort to bring Black studies to Canadian universities is still an upward battle
~ Men who identify as feminists are having more — and more varied — sex
~ Space mining is not science fiction, and Canada could figure prominently
~ Anti-Asian violence: Mental health check-ins on your friends isn’t enough
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter