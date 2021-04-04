Why are Australians so accepting of hotel quarantine? A long history of confining threats to the state
By Amy Nethery, Senior Lecturer in Politics and Policy Studies, Deakin University
Umut Ozguc, Lecturer in International Relations, Deakin University
Australia has a long history of incarceration of migrants, Indigenous people and those considered 'enemies' of the state. This has formed a 'template' for modern-day quarantine and detention policies.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, April 4, 2021