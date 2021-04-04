Curbs on press freedom come with a cost, new research reveals
By Alexandra Wake, Program Manager, Journalism, RMIT University
Abbas Valadkhani, Professor of Economics, Swinburne University of Technology
Alan Nguyen, Lecturer in Media, RMIT University
Jeremy Nguyen, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Swinburne University of Technology
A new interdisciplinary study provides a grim warning to dictators and despots, and even leaders in democracies. Curbing press freedoms may irreversibly damage the economy.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, April 4, 2021