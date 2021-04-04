Floodplains aren't separate to a river — they're an extension of it. It's time to change how we connect with them
By Melissa Parsons, Senior Lecturer, Geography and Planning, University of New England
Martin Thoms, Professor of Physical Geography, University of New England
Floodplains are among the most productive ecosystems on the planet – they are biodiversity hotspots. That's in large part due to periodic flooding between different parts of a river-floodplain system.
