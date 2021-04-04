Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Space mining is not science fiction, and Canada could figure prominently

By Elizabeth Steyn, Cassels Brock Fellow and Assistant Professor of Mining and Finance Law (Western Law); Faculty Member of the Institute for Earth and Space Exploration (Western Space), Western University
Share this article
Space mining might be closer than you think. But legal issues about the ownership of space resources must be urgently addressed to avoid space wars over natural resources.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Afua Cooper: My 30-year effort to bring Black studies to Canadian universities is still an upward battle
~ Men who identify as feminists are having more — and more varied — sex
~ Anti-Asian violence: Mental health check-ins on your friends isn’t enough
~ Digital resources are the key to saving the ‘definitely endangered’ Nepalbhasa language
~ How Carla Zampatti pioneered wearable yet cosmopolitan clothes for women, and became a fashion icon
~ ‘Aurat March’ organizers face intimidation and threats of prosecution in Pakistan
~ Can the Eurovision Song Contest change Russia's views on migrants from Central Asia?
~ US Rescinds ICC Sanctions
~ You can fly! CDC says fully vaccinated people can travel safely within the US
~ Bert Rose, pioneer of Jamaica’s independence-era dance movement, dies at 81
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter