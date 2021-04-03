Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Digital resources are the key to saving the ‘definitely endangered’ Nepalbhasa language

By Laila Le Guen
Community efforts recently led to the launch of an online dictionary containing close to 30,000 entries, making it the largest repository of linguistic data for the Nepalbhasa language to date.


