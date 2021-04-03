Tolerance.ca
How Carla Zampatti pioneered wearable yet cosmopolitan clothes for women, and became a fashion icon

By Peter McNeil, Distinguished Professor of Design History, UTS, University of Technology Sydney
The sudden death of the designer at 78 is a huge blow to the industry, losing a proud feminist pioneer.


© The Conversation -


