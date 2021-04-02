Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
You can fly! CDC says fully vaccinated people can travel safely within the US

By William Petri, Professor of Medicine, University of Virginia
New CDC guidance permits domestic travel for fully vaccinated individuals, as long as social distancing is respected. International travel guidelines are different.


