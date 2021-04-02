Tolerance.ca
What baseball can learn about COVID-19 case spikes and crowd size from the NFL’s 2020 season

By Alex R. Piquero, Chair of the Department of Sociology and Arts & Sciences Distinguished Scholar, University of Miami
Justin Kurland, Director of Research, National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security, The University of Southern Mississippi
Crowd size matters. When football games had thousands of fans in attendance, COVID-19 case numbers tended to spike within three weeks.


