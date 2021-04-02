Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Journalists threatened with imprisonment under Turkey’s terrorism law

By stagiaire-europe
NewsAt least ten journalists, including the Turkey representative of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), are due to appear in court during the next few weeks on charges under Turkey’s terrorism law, known as the TMK, which has been used for the past 20 years to intimidate and silence reporters and media that don’t toe the official line on the Kurdish issue.


