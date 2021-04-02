Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Investigative reporter’s car sabotaged in Brittany

By paulinea
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is shocked to learn that someone sabotaged the car of a journalist who specializes in investigative reporting on agribusiness in Brittany, in northwestern France. RSF is appalled by such a dangerous form of harassment and is planning legal action. It is the kind of story you might expect in a piece of TV fiction, but it happened to Morgan Large, a reporter with Radio Kreiz Breizh


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ America gets a D+ for school infrastructure - but federal COVID relief could pay for many repairs
~ 5 ways parents can help children with the 'new' math
~ For Black cowboys – from inner-city Philly to small-town Texas – horses and riding are a way of life
~ 60 years after Bay of Pigs, New York Times role – and myth – made clear
~ Should there be a limit on how much debt a young person takes on?
~ The situation at the US-Mexico border is a crisis – but is it new?
~ Unwanted weight gain or weight loss during the pandemic? Blame your stress hormones
~ Biden wants corporations to pay for his $2 trillion infrastructure plan
~ Human rights groups warns European leaders before Turkey summit
~ Moroccan authorities urged to free Sahrawi journalist on hunger strike
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter