Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For Black cowboys – from inner-city Philly to small-town Texas – horses and riding are a way of life

By Nick Lehr, Arts + Culture Editor
Share this article
Photographer Ron Tarver grew up in Fort Gibson, a small town in Oklahoma where horses, cattle and Wrangler jeans were embedded into the rhythms of everyday life. His grandfather was a cowboy admired for his roping abilities, and many of his family members owned ranches in the area.

But he wanted, he told me, “to get away from horses,” and in 1983, he landed a job as a staff photojournalist at the Philadelphia Inquirer, where he found himself drawn to a range of subjects, from storefront…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Investigative reporter’s car sabotaged in Brittany
~ America gets a D+ for school infrastructure - but federal COVID relief could pay for many repairs
~ 5 ways parents can help children with the 'new' math
~ 60 years after Bay of Pigs, New York Times role – and myth – made clear
~ Should there be a limit on how much debt a young person takes on?
~ The situation at the US-Mexico border is a crisis – but is it new?
~ Unwanted weight gain or weight loss during the pandemic? Blame your stress hormones
~ Biden wants corporations to pay for his $2 trillion infrastructure plan
~ Human rights groups warns European leaders before Turkey summit
~ Moroccan authorities urged to free Sahrawi journalist on hunger strike
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter