Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should there be a limit on how much debt a young person takes on?

By Paul Schofield, Assistant Professor of Philosophy, Bates College
Young people might take on a lot of debt without considering its consequences for their older years. A philosopher makes a case for laws to limit that debt as a duty toward self.


© The Conversation -


