Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Moroccan authorities urged to free Sahrawi journalist on hunger strike

By raniac
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) issues an urgent appeal to the Moroccan authorities to free Mohamed Lamin Haddi, a Sahrawi journalist whose physical condition is extremely worrying, after 78 days on hunger strike, and who is now being force-fed. The principle of humanity must prevail, RSF says.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Human rights groups warns European leaders before Turkey summit
~ Botched coup in Niger points to deep fissures in the country
~ Myanmar: Hundreds Forcibly Disappeared
~ Connecting the dots: ‘Motus’ programme uses technology to track migrating birds in the Caribbean
~ Covid-19 : failure of the Western approach
~ New York State Passes Important Legislation for Justice
~ US Court Rules for Safety in Meatpacking
~ New York States Passes Important Legislation for Justice
~ How will our bodies be put back together? What about those eaten by cannibals? A brief history of Christian resurrection beliefs
~ Why Johnson & Johnson throwing out 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses shouldn't scare you
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter