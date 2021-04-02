Tolerance.ca
Botched coup in Niger points to deep fissures in the country

By Olayinka Ajala, Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, Leeds Beckett University
Although there had been an increase in violence in Niger since the last election results were announced, the attempted coup, on March 31, raised concerns to a new level in the volatile country.


