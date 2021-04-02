Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Hundreds Forcibly Disappeared

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man is held by police during a crackdown on anti-coup protesters holding a rally in front of the Myanmar Economic Bank in Mandalay, Myanmar on February 15, 2021. © AP Photo (Bangkok) – Myanmar’s military junta has forcibly disappeared hundreds of people since the February 1, 2021 coup, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities have taken into custody politicians, election officials, journalists, activists, and protesters and refused to confirm their location or allow access to lawyers or family members in violation of international law. The security forces…


© Human Rights Watch -


