Human Rights Observatory

Connecting the dots: ‘Motus’ programme uses technology to track migrating birds in the Caribbean

By Emma Lewis
Designed to enable conservation and ecological research by tracking movement, the Motus Wildlife Tracking System has hundreds of receiver stations and thousands of deployed nanotags on over 236 species, mostly birds.


© Global Voices -


