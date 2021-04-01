Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Court Rules for Safety in Meatpacking

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image © 2019 Brian Stauffer for Human Rights Watch In a major victory for meatpacking workers, a United States district court in Minnesota on Wednesday found that the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) had violated federal law with a 2019 rule eliminating slaughter line speed limits in hog processing plants. In its order, the court found the agency had failed to appropriately consider workers’ health and safety. The USDA’s rule was a focus of Human Rights Watch’s 2019 report, “‘When We’re Dead and Buried, Our Bones Will Keep Hurting’: Workers’ Rights Under Threat in US…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ New York States Passes Important Legislation for Justice
~ How will our bodies be put back together? What about those eaten by cannibals? A brief history of Christian resurrection beliefs
~ Why Johnson & Johnson throwing out 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses shouldn't scare you
~ CBD, marijuana and hemp: What is the difference among these cannabis products, and which are legal?
~ Race commission report: the rights and wrongs
~ 6 ways to teach kindergarten kids to deal with stress during COVID-19, whether learning online or at school
~ 'Godzilla vs. Kong': Monster movies evoke adventure but also 'dangers' of tropics
~ It is risen: the story of resurrection ferns and my late colleague who helped discover them in Australia
~ Vital Signs: swaps, options and other derivatives aren't just for the financial elite
~ Meet the Egyptian spiny mouse: this menstruating rodent may help us understand human pregnancy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter