CBD, marijuana and hemp: What is the difference among these cannabis products, and which are legal?
By Brandon McFadden, Assistant Professor of Applied Economics and Statistics, University of Delaware
Trey Malone, Assistant Professor and Extension Economist, Michigan State University
Hemp, CBD and marijuana are all forms of cannabis – but they are different in significant ways, from form and legality to their potential uses as treatment for various health conditions.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 1st 2021