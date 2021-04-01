Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

CBD, marijuana and hemp: What is the difference among these cannabis products, and which are legal?

By Brandon McFadden, Assistant Professor of Applied Economics and Statistics, University of Delaware
Trey Malone, Assistant Professor and Extension Economist, Michigan State University
Hemp, CBD and marijuana are all forms of cannabis – but they are different in significant ways, from form and legality to their potential uses as treatment for various health conditions.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


