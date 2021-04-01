Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Race commission report: the rights and wrongs

By Raminder Kaur, Professor of Anthropology and Cultural Studies, University of Sussex
Gill Margaret Hague, Professor Emerita of Violence Against Women Studies, University of Bristol
Confusion and outrage greeted the UK government’s Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities report. As opponents grapple with some of the more alarming findings, such as its assertion that there is little evidence of institutional racism in the UK, critiques and questions about the validity of its claims have begun to circulate widely on social media.

So, what does the report get wrong about racism in…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


