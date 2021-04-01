Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It is risen: the story of resurrection ferns and my late colleague who helped discover them in Australia

By Gregory Moore, Doctor of Botany, The University of Melbourne
This Easter, read about this remarkable species of resurrection fern — plants that appear dead and dry, but under the right conditions rapidly spring to life.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


